Zacks Investment Research Lowers CPI Aerostructures (CVU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CPI Aerostructures, Inc. is comprised of two distinct entities: CPI Aerostructures, Inc. and Kolar, Inc. CPI is engaged in contract production of structural aircraft parts and sub-assemblies for the commercial and military sectors of the aircraft industry. In connection with its commercial assembly operations, CPI provides engineering, technical and program management services to its customers. Kolar manufactures precision machine parts and sub-assemblies for the electronics industry, including computer and microwave device manufacturers. “

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CVU. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Noble Financial raised CPI Aerostructures from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $7.05 on Monday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 73,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,523 shares during the period.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.