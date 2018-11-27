Zacks Investment Research Lowers Plug Power (PLUG) to Hold

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. ValuEngine downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.29.

Plug Power stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. 10,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $399.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.29. Plug Power has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.59.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.44 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 170.62% and a negative net margin of 52.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,565.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 31,343 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $54,223.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,296 shares in the company, valued at $74,902.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,460,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,082,000 after acquiring an additional 194,903 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,741,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,301,000 after acquiring an additional 116,133 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 387.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 90,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 71,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,600,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.