Zacks: Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $2.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sigma Labs an industry rank of 194 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Labs in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

In other Sigma Labs news, major shareholder Carl I. Schwartz acquired 500,000 shares of Sigma Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Labs stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,860. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -1.51. Sigma Labs has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.48.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 1,194.04% and a negative return on equity of 179.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sigma Labs will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

