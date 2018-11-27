Zacks: Systemax Inc. (SYX) Given $36.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Systemax’s rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $36.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Systemax an industry rank of 28 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Systemax alerts:

SYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Systemax in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Systemax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 103,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

SYX traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,399. Systemax has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Systemax had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Systemax will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Systemax’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbench and shop desks, safety and security, outdoor and grounds maintenance, tools and instruments, office and school supplies, plumbing and pumps, packaging and supplies, electrical and lighting, food service and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance, and fasteners and hardware in North America.

Further Reading: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Systemax (SYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.