Zafgen (ZFGN) Shares Down 40.5%

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) shares fell 40.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $5.41. 4,013,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,329% from the average session volume of 280,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZFGN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $335.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.23.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zafgen Inc will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zafgen by 36.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Zafgen by 15.8% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 69,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zafgen during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zafgen during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Zafgen during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

