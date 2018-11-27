Zillow Group (Z) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on Z. BidaskClub downgraded Zillow Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Shares of Z stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $343.09 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 57,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $2,700,470.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $18,908,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,436,724 shares of company stock worth $40,889,456 and have sold 103,277 shares worth $4,649,180. Insiders own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,374,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,090,000 after buying an additional 447,301 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,051,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,136,000 after buying an additional 138,350 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 114.7% in the third quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,574,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,666,000 after buying an additional 841,187 shares during the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Zillow Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,561,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,075,000 after buying an additional 390,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $77,448,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

