Zillow Group (Z) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. 8,504,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the previous session’s volume of 2,182,960 shares.The stock last traded at $32.89 and had previously closed at $29.39.

Specifically, CFO Jennifer Rock sold 898 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $36,826.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273 shares in the company, valued at $11,195.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg M. Schwartz sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $261,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,436,724 shares of company stock valued at $40,889,456 and sold 103,277 shares valued at $4,649,180. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.72.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Zillow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $343.09 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,374,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,090,000 after acquiring an additional 447,301 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,051,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,136,000 after acquiring an additional 138,350 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,574,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,666,000 after acquiring an additional 841,187 shares during the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,561,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,075,000 after acquiring an additional 390,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,448,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

