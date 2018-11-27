Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in General Motors (GM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 53,987 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in General Motors by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,890,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $586,820,000 after purchasing an additional 81,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,355,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $565,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,720,539 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $540,590,000 after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in General Motors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,895,516 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $400,522,000 after purchasing an additional 151,900 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in General Motors by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,670,952 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,628 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $45.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $35.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Nomura dropped coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in General Motors (GM)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-lowers-stake-in-general-motors-gm.html.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.