$0.11 EPS Expected for Express, Inc. (EXPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Express posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.37 million. Express had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

EXPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of EXPR opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.09. Express has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Express by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,648,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,772,000 after purchasing an additional 371,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,256,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 98,995 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Express by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,773,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,979,000 after acquiring an additional 897,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,172,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,179,000 after buying an additional 403,825 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 2.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,571,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after buying an additional 44,727 shares during the period.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

