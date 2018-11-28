-$0.14 EPS Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.13). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $867.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.65 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of PTEN stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 403,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,841. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $177,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 122.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.