$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Central Garden & Pet also posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

CENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,086,000 after purchasing an additional 938,543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 392.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,618,000 after purchasing an additional 736,285 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 80.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 558,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 248,986 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $5,914,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth $4,431,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

