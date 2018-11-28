$0.23 EPS Expected for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. Boston Private Financial reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.03 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPFH. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Private Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In related news, CEO David J. Kaye sold 27,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $358,848.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,722,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,383,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17,205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 22,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,693. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

