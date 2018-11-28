-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) will report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.63). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,995,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $23.97 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $26.86.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

