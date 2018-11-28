-$0.45 EPS Expected for MOTIF BIO PLC/S (MTFB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MOTIF BIO PLC/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.58). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MOTIF BIO PLC/S will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MOTIF BIO PLC/S.

Get MOTIF BIO PLC/S alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price objective on MOTIF BIO PLC/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered MOTIF BIO PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MOTIF BIO PLC/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of MTFB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590. MOTIF BIO PLC/S has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $108.33 million, a PE ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 0.57.

About MOTIF BIO PLC/S

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MOTIF BIO PLC/S (MTFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MOTIF BIO PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOTIF BIO PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.