$0.53 EPS Expected for CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) This Quarter

Analysts expect CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) to report $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.52. CNO Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.03 million. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $321,517.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen N. David bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,561. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,236.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 58.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $26.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

