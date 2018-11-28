$0.61 EPS Expected for Semtech Co. (SMTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.60. Semtech reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.21 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.55.

SMTC stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,119. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55.

In other news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $61,941.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,993.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Simon A. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,558.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,867. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

