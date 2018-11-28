$0.64 EPS Expected for Premier Inc (PINC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.61. Premier posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.79 million. Premier had a net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on PINC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Leerink Swann set a $55.00 target price on shares of Premier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Premier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

Premier stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.55. Premier has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

In other news, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 6,250 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,362.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,210 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $100,731.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,302.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,656 shares of company stock worth $531,524. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Premier by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

