$0.65 EPS Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.68. Aspen Technology reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $114.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.49 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 168.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $127.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In related news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $549,791.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,510,432.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $192,607.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $750,274. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 266.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 411.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at $168,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $118.86.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

