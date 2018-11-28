0xcert (ZXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $232,158.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $232,158.00 and $142,849.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.36 or 0.02368046 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00124662 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00194619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.07 or 0.08653324 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert’s launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

