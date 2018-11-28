$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fibria Celulose SA (FBR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fibria Celulose SA (NYSE:FBR) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fibria Celulose’s earnings. Fibria Celulose posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 543.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fibria Celulose will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fibria Celulose.

Fibria Celulose (NYSE:FBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Fibria Celulose had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fibria Celulose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fibria Celulose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup set a $22.00 price target on shares of Fibria Celulose and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, FBR & Co cut shares of Fibria Celulose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Fibria Celulose in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fibria Celulose by 21.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fibria Celulose in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Fibria Celulose by 77.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 271,345 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fibria Celulose by 24.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,382,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,300 shares during the period. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBR traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. 20,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,744. Fibria Celulose has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $1.329 dividend. This is a positive change from Fibria Celulose’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Fibria Celulose’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Fibria Celulose SA produces, sells, and exports short fiber pulp in Brazil and internationally. It manufactures and sells bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp. The company has approximately 1,056,000 hectares of forest base in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Bahia.

