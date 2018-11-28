$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Kemper Corp (KMPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) will post sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Kemper posted sales of $697.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Kemper had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on KMPR. ValuEngine cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $41,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 31.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 24.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Kemper by 26.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 52.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 136,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after buying an additional 46,699 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $72.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.11. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

