$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Preferred Bank (PFBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to announce earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.20. Preferred Bank posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.19 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 18.39%.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. B. Riley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 653.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 23.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 297.1% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 24.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $69.48.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.