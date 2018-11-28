$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Toll Brothers to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $33.09 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,806,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,738,000 after purchasing an additional 133,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,913,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,742,000 after acquiring an additional 49,828 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,106,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,637,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 130.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,787,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,127,000 after acquiring an additional 309,953 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.