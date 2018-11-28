101,950 Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Acquired by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,548,000. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $7,523,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $310,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $8,991,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $740,000. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MGY opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

In related news, Director John B. Walker purchased 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,201,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 252,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,619 in the last quarter.

MGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

