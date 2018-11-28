$110.75 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce sales of $110.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.32 million to $111.18 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $107.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year sales of $411.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.92 million to $411.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $424.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.96 million. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%.

AVID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.78. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.46.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Peter Ennis sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $50,912.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 6,320,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,057,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avid Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,887,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Avid Technology by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,507,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 364,438 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in Avid Technology by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 365,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 186,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization.

