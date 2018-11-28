1,410,920 Shares in Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,410,920 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,479,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 3.01% of Granite Construction as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,533,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Granite Construction by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in Granite Construction by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 344,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,248,000 after acquiring an additional 85,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

GVA opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. Granite Construction Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on Granite Construction and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

In other Granite Construction news, Director James Hildebrand Roberts sold 2,200 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $116,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

