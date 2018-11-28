16,214 Shares in Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Ltd (NYSE:MAXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $9,506,000. Broadview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,344,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,799,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,307,000 after purchasing an additional 265,453 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $59.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

MAXR stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $999.62 million and a PE ratio of 7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Maxar Technologies Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $67.30.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $508.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.45 million. Maxar Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Ltd will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.05%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

