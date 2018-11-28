$180.53 Million in Sales Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will report $180.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $181.22 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $187.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $723.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $722.04 million to $724.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $735.34 million, with estimates ranging from $731.53 million to $742.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $180.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.56 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,046,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,011,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $39.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 71.58%.

United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

