1st Tr Sr FR 20/COM to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (FIV)

1st Tr Sr FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd.
FIV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.82. 20,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,657. 1st Tr Sr FR 20/COM has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $9.54.
In other 1st Tr Sr FR 20/COM news, insider David Mcgarel purchased 8,000 shares of 1st Tr Sr FR 20/COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
About 1st Tr Sr FR 20/COM
There is no company description available for First Trust Senior FR 2022 Target Term.
Further Reading: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for 1st Tr Sr FR 20/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Tr Sr FR 20/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.