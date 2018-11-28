$214.89 Million in Sales Expected for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) will report sales of $214.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.01 million and the highest is $221.86 million. CBL & Associates Properties posted sales of $235.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full-year sales of $847.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $822.42 million to $859.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $816.64 million, with estimates ranging from $789.80 million to $846.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CBL & Associates Properties.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). CBL & Associates Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $206.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of CBL & Associates Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. CBL & Associates Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 73.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 13,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 266.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 117,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,231. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 30th. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.9 million square feet across 26 states, including 73 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 12 properties managed for third parties.

