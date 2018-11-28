215,000 Shares in VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Acquired by North Fourth Asset Management LP

North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,000. VICI Properties makes up about 1.6% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $120,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $120,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $142,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $272,000.

Shares of VICI opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 65.13 and a current ratio of 65.13.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Nomura started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

VICI Properties Inc, an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

