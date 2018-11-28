2,235 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% during the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.3% during the third quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $4,738,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,949,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 7,859 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $1,203,684.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,839,739.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,948 shares of company stock valued at $30,854,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $154.52 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $906.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.79.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

