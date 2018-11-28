$279.14 Million in Sales Expected for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NYSE:IEA) to announce $279.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.28 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full-year sales of $782.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $769.49 million to $795.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NYSE:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $279.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 17,744.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. 46,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,103. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services.

