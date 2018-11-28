29,680 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,432,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,474,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,886,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,494,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.91.

In other news, CFO Paul Herendeen acquired 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $226,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 19,946 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $498,251.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $3,890,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.28.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

