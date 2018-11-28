300 Token (300) Price Hits $141.62 on Exchanges

300 Token (CURRENCY:300) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. 300 Token has a total market cap of $42,486.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of 300 Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 300 Token token can now be bought for about $141.62 or 0.03491532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 300 Token has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 300 Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.02452795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00127149 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00190595 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.74 or 0.08672288 BTC.

300 Token Profile

300 Token launched on June 29th, 2017. 300 Token’s total supply is 300 tokens. 300 Token’s official Twitter account is @300_Token. 300 Token’s official website is 300tokensparta.com.

300 Token Token Trading

300 Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 300 Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 300 Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 300 Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 300 Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 300 Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.