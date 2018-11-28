366,683 Shares in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP) Acquired by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 366,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 2.94% of Ampco-Pittsburgh at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 20.9% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 215,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares in the last quarter. Fondren Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,955. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.08. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.00 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, insider Rodney Scagline acquired 8,000 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,203.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 17,424 shares of company stock valued at $78,063 in the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AP shares. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open-die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, hot strip finishing, roughing mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities.

