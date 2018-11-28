$48.35 Million in Sales Expected for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRG) to announce $48.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.37 million. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT reported sales of $36.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will report full-year sales of $183.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.06 million to $185.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $204.14 million, with estimates ranging from $193.64 million to $216.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bluerock Residential Growth REIT.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

BRG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,020. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

