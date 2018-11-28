52,472 Shares in Momo Inc (MOMO) Purchased by North Fourth Asset Management LP

North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,100 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd raised its position in Momo by 194.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,547,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,971 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Momo by 365.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 738,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 580,200 shares during the period. EastBay Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Momo during the third quarter worth $23,342,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Momo by 207.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 672,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,798,000 after acquiring an additional 454,117 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOMO opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Momo Inc has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOMO. 86 Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TH Capital reduced their target price on shares of Momo to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Momo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

