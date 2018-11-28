5,400 Shares in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Purchased by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,622,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,847,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,255,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,237,000 after acquiring an additional 222,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,521,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David M. Parry sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $314,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $416,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,907 shares of company stock worth $4,370,593. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLH opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $843.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on Clean Harbors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

