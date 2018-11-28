$55.55 Million in Sales Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will report sales of $55.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.44 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $45.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $209.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.00 million to $211.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $236.48 million, with estimates ranging from $222.08 million to $249.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REXR. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $33.54. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan bought 2,250 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,569,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,091,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,535,000 after purchasing an additional 927,462 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,561,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,617,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,039,000.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 168 properties with approximately 20.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

