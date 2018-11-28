61,150 Shares in XO Group, Inc. (XOXO) Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in XO Group, Inc. (NYSE:XOXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOXO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XO Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in XO Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,701,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in XO Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,248,000 after purchasing an additional 36,226 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in XO Group in the third quarter worth about $14,655,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in XO Group in the second quarter worth about $12,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOXO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XO Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of XO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley downgraded shares of XO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Aegis restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of XO Group in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of XOXO stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. XO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $894.24 million, a PE ratio of 88.46 and a beta of 0.75.

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. XO Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that XO Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XO Group

XO Group Inc provides multiplatform media and marketplace services to the wedding, pregnancy and parenting, and local entertainment markets primarily in the United States. It operates a network of Websites under various brands, including The Knot, which offers wedding resources and marketplaces through wedding Website and mobile apps, national and local wedding magazines, and nationally published books; and The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting brand that provides personalized information, content, and tools for navigating the journey from fertility to pregnancy and parenting through the toddler years.

