7,347 Shares in Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Purchased by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 30.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,570,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,500,000 after buying an additional 136,309 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the third quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the third quarter worth about $273,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UFI opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.89. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $38.65.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $181.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.90 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UFI shares. ValuEngine cut Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd.

In other Unifi news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.92 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $127,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,055.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 314,322 shares of company stock worth $8,439,293 over the last three months. 22.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

