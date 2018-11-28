78,183 Shares in SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,183 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned 0.22% of SandRidge Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,696 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,613,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 55.9% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 957,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 343,216 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 675,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 294,032 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 34,146 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth $3,360,000. 57.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. SandRidge Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $348.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.15.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. SandRidge Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $97.66 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/78183-shares-in-sandridge-energy-inc-sd-acquired-by-freestone-capital-holdings-llc.html.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,096.8 net producing wells; approximately 643,000 net acres under lease; and two rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and two rigs drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 177.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.