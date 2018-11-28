801,489 Shares in Black Knight Inc (BKI) Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 801,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,613,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Black Knight as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $58.00 to $55.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

NYSE BKI opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Black Knight Inc has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.42 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment refers to the data and analytics solutions to the mortgage, real estate and capital markets verticals.

