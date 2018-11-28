808Coin (808) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

808Coin (CURRENCY:808) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, 808Coin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 808Coin has a market cap of $261,266.00 and $707.00 worth of 808Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 808Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000152 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

808Coin Coin Profile

808Coin (CRYPTO:808) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2016. 808Coin’s total supply is 1,097,726,943,145 coins. 808Coin’s official website is 808bass.space. 808Coin’s official Twitter account is @808BassCoin.

Buying and Selling 808Coin

808Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 808Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 808Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 808Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

