81,552 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,728,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of IPG Photonics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 684,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,888,000 after buying an additional 132,469 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Dundas Partners LLP grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 19,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $140.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.77. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $107.59 and a one year high of $264.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $356.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.48 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.58%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $57,871.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $565,666.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,131 shares of company stock worth $103,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “81,552 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/81552-shares-in-ipg-photonics-co-ipgp-acquired-by-first-eagle-investment-management-llc.html.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.