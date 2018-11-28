835,259 Shares in Welltower Inc (WELL) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 835,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,724,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 559,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,539,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $850,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.27.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 82.66%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Welltower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.21.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/835259-shares-in-welltower-inc-well-acquired-by-alliancebernstein-l-p.html.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.