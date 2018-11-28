91,031 Shares in Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 91,031 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Evolution Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 615.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

In other news, CFO David Joe sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $54,169.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 18,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $190,463.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 286,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,743.

A number of analysts have commented on EPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Evolution Petroleum from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolution Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of EPM stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 7th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

