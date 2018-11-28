9,110 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FND stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of -0.01. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $58.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $435.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.88 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,744,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $286,531,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

