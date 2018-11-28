$94.17 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post $94.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.90 million and the highest is $101.92 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $102.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $400.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.00 million to $412.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $357.23 million, with estimates ranging from $315.90 million to $399.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $99.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.87 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

LXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,682,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 39,669 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $878,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 228,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 278,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 56,226 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.84. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

